Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has stated that he is ready to give his all to help the club and aims to make the fans happy.

The Bhoys have successfully landed the Montenegro international from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan on a five-year deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The forward spent latter half of the last season on loan at Swedish side Djurgardens, where he scored two goals and provided two assists in eleven outings for the club.

Haksabanovic, who is the seventh acquisition for Celtic this summer, underlined his desire to give everything for the Bhoys to make the fans happy.

The 23-year-old admitted that he spoke to the manager Ange Postecoglou before joining and stressed that the Celtic boss explained how he fitted into his system.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager as well and we had a good chat, speaking about how he sees me as a player and how he wants me to fit into his system and everything sounded good so that was it for me”, Haksabanovic told Celtic TV.

“I’m a playmaker with some flair, I’m good in one-on-ones, I have a powerful shot, I’m quick and I’ll give everything for this club.

“The team are doing great and I want to be part of that and make the fans, the club and myself happy.”

Celtic will take on Dundee United at the Celtic Park on Sunday and Haksabanovic will be hoping to make his debut for the Hoops against Jack Ross’s side.