Manchester United are prepared to make an offer of a sum upwards of €30m to Real Madrid for Marco Asensio, it has been claimed in Spain.

Asensio played 31 times for Real Madrid in La Liga last season, scoring ten goals, and made eight appearances in the Champions League.

He played his part in helping the Spanish giants win both La Liga and the Champions League, but his contract with them expires next summer.

Manchester United are credited with an interest in the winger to improve their options in the attacking areas.

And now Manchester United are ready to go in with an offer of more than €30m to Real Madrid for Asensio, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

There are other English and Italian clubs claimed to be interested in bringing in the winger, with Arsenal and Liverpool being linked, in addition to Manchester United, in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what Real Madrid’s response will be to the offer but coach Carlo Ancelotti sees him as part of his squad and that could make the transfer difficult.

All eyes will be on whether Manchester United do lodge a bid for Asensio in the coming days.