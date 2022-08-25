Newcastle United are pushing to include a purchase clause in any deal to loan Martin Dubravka out to Manchester United, according to talkSPORT.

With Kevin Trapp choosing to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester United are now pushing to sign Dubravka as their new number 2 goalkeeper.

The Premier League giants have offered to sign the Slovakian on loan from Newcastle for the season, as they look for cover for David de Gea.

Dubravka wants the move to Old Trafford and his representatives are set to hold talks with Newcastle this week to discuss his future.

The Magpies are prepared to loan him out but the club want a purchase clause included in any agreement, with an obligation or option to buy.

They want the possibility of selling the player for a fee if Manchester United get him on loan this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are open to including a buy option in the loan agreement.

Dubravka is a player they wanted to sign in January and they believe he could be an able number 2 to De Gea.

The Slovakian missed Newcastle’s EFL Cup win over Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night amidst speculation over his future.