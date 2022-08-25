Nottingham Forest are no longer in the race to sign Neal Maupay, with Everton in pole position, according to talkSPORT.

Maupay is expected to leave Graham Potter’s Brighton before the transfer window slams shut as he bids to secure regular game time this season.

Several sides have been showing an interest in signing the attacker, including Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees were thought to be in the box seat to do the deal, but they are no longer in the race for Maupay.

The attacker may be on the move from Brighton, but the City Ground will not be his new home.

Instead Frank Lampard’s Everton have moved into pole position to sign Maupay.

Fulham are also keen on the Frenchman, but it is believed Everton are the side closest to a deal with Brighton for the player.

Brighton signed the 26-year-old from Brentford in 2019 and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the south coast club.