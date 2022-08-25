Portsmouth are still in the market for further additions to their squad but they are not close to any new signings at present, according to the BBC.

Pompey under Danny Cowley have ambitions to earn promotion from League One this season and have had a positive start to their season.

Cowley has been overseeing a squad overhaul at Fratton Park and the club have been busy in the transfer market both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Portsmouth have added eleven new players to their ranks so far in the window while they have parted ways with 12.

The window is in its final week and Pompey are still eyeing more additions, although they have bolstered their squad across the board.

However, the Hampshire outfit are currently not close to seeing any fresh faces walking through the door at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have done most of their recruitment this summer through loan transfers and by dipping their toes in the free agent talent pool.

It remains to be seen whether Cowley can further strengthen his squad in the coming days as he looks to lead his side into the Championship.