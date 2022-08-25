Serie A side Salernitana are in talks to sign Michy Batshuyai, who has been mooted as a target for both Everton and Leeds United in recent days, according to Sky Sports.

Batshuayi spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Istanbul giants Besiktas, the fourth different side he had been loaned out to after joining Chelsea from Marseille back in 2016.

Despite the lack of any centre-forwards at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi appears to be out of favour with Blues’ manager Thomas Tuchel.

Batshuayi has entered the final year of his current contract with Chelsea, who have the option of extending it by a further year until 2024.

The Belgium international has popped up as an option for both Everton and Leeds, two clubs who are in need of another striker before the transfer window closes, but now Salernitana are in talks to take him to Italy.

Batshuayi made 42 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas last season, scoring 14 goals and laying on five assists.

The Granata are hoping to purchase the 28-year-old outright but Chelsea are only interested in loaning him out this summer.

Meanwhile, Leeds are looking for a striker who can compete with Patrick Bamford and Everton are in desperate need of a forward after injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It is unclear if Batshuayi has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge and it also remains to be seen what manner of exit the Belgian frontman prefers.