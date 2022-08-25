Sporting Lisbon do not consider Everton target Idrissa Gueye to be a priority, despite having an opportunity to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain on favourable terms.

The Toffees are on the lookout for reinforcements in midfield and are currently working on a deal for James Garner from Manchester United.

Another midfielder on Everton’s radar is one of their former players in the shape of Gueye, with whom they have already agreed personal terms.

However, Everton are yet to seal a deal for the Senegalese, as PSG are unwilling to let him join them for free.

And the Toffees are now facing more competition for Gueye’s signature as the Portuguese duo of FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon are also keen on him.

It has been claimed that PSG are willing to allow either of the Primeira Liga clubs to sign Gueye for free while they will only sanction his move to Everton for a fee.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, even though Sporting Lisbon are interested in the PSG man, he is not their primary midfield target.

The Lisbon outfit are in talks with Greek side Panathinaikos over their young midfielder Sotiris Alexandropoulos.

Sporting Lisbon are making progress with their efforts to land the 20-year-old and they could abandon their interest in Gueye if a deal for the Greek goes through.

But Everton are still joined by FC Porto in the race for Gueye and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line for him.