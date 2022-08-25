Ruslan Malinovskyi is prioritising joining Tottenham Hotspur, but has now opened up to the possibility of joining Marseille, though the French side are tipped to find doing the deal tough.

The Ukrainian is being heavily linked with leaving Atalanta in the ongoing window with several clubs keen on snapping him up across Europe.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur are interested in adding the midfielder to their ranks on an initial loan deal and it has been claimed that he is also keen on joining them, while West Ham also have him on their radar.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille approached Atalanta with a player-swap deal for Malinovskyi involving Les Phoceens star Cengiz Under joining the Italians, but it was claimed that the French abandoned their plans as the La Dea man prefers Spurs as his next club.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Malinovskyi is now open to signing for the Ligue 1 giants in the ongoing window, even though he continues to prioritise Tottenham.

As it stands, Marseille’s chances of getting a deal over the line for the midfielder are low as they are some way away from matching Atalanta’s demands for him.

Moreover, Under does not want to leave Marseille for Atalanta, which would make any operation for Malinovskyi very complex, while the French are also being more frugal with their investments.

Tottenham and West Ham are still keen on Malinovskyi and it has been claimed that Atalanta are now seeking at least €40m for his signature.