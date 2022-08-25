Everton captain Seamus Coleman has hailed the Toffees’ new signings James Tarkowski and Conor Coady as leaders.

In order to strengthen the crucial position of centre-back, Everton recruited veteran defender Tarkowski from Burnley on a free transfer and Coady from Wolves on a season-long loan this summer.

The English international duo of Tarkowski and Coady, who have combined for more than 800 senior outings, both captained their former Premier League teams.

Coleman revealed that both centre-backs have a strong voice in the dressing room and underlined both as leaders in the Everton squad.

The Everton captain further added that the centre-back pair have brought in a breath of fresh air inside the club and insisted that the importance of both players will be visible as time passes

“They’ve brought a lot”, Coleman told Everton TV.

“They are leaders.

“I know Tarky captained Burnley quite a lot and Conor has been captain of Wolves.

“They are good voices in the dressing room and really good guys, too.

“They’ve been a breath of fresh air and as the season goes on, I think we’ll see their importance more and more.”

Frank Lampard’s side will take on Brentford on Saturday and Everton will be highly motivated to register their first win in the Premier League this season.