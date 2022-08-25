Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, but manager Antonio Conte has doubts over whether he would complement his system, according to Chronicle Live.

Paqueta has been linked with Newcastle United this summer, but a move to St James’ Park looks unlikely given the imminent big money signing of Alexander Isak.

Instead it is West Ham who are pursuing him actively this summer and they are now close to a deal after seeing two proposals rejected by Lyon.

Paqueta’s representatives have offered the midfielder to various clubs this summer and Tottenham have been contacted.

Tottenham have been offered the Lyon midfielder, but it is claimed that Conte is not sure if he will be a good fit in his system.

Spurs have yet to make a move for Paqueta and the jury is out on whether they will do, with Conte unsure.

Paqueta could still end up in London though if his proposed transfer to West Ham goes through.

The Brazil international played 39 times for Lyon last season in Ligue 1 and contributed with nine goals along with six assists.