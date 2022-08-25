Tottenham Hotspur target Ruslan Malinovskyi is edging closer to staying at Atalanta beyond the end of the transfer window.

The attacking midfielder has been wanted at several clubs this summer and has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Fabio Paratici admires the Ukrainian and has been pushing to move to take him to the north London club before next week’s transfer deadline.

Malinovskyi has also been prioritising a move to Tottenham over other clubs despite interest from French giants Marseille.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is now likely to stay at Atalanta this season.

He is admired at Tottenham and Marseille have also held talks to potentially sign him this summer.

But he is still valued at Atalanta and has been a key part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad in Bergamo.

Atalanta sporting director Antonio Percassi has also been pushing to hold on to the player beyond the end of the window.

The Italian club are quietly confident that the Ukrainian will not be leaving them in the coming days.