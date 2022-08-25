Jesse Marsch has revealed that Leeds United are still communicating with other clubs to see if any players are available for transfers but admitted that the club do not have surplus funds to make a huge signing as they continue their hunt for a striker.

The Whites have spent over £90m on players this summer, but covered that and more by selling Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Leeds have just under a week to add to their options up front to provide competition and support to Patrick Bamford, who currently remains on the sidelines owing to injury.

Whites boss Marsch has revealed that his side are in contact with several clubs to see if there are players with flexibility in their contracts that could be made available for transfer.

However, Marsch admitted that Leeds do not have surplus funds available to splurge on a huge transfer having already invested a lot of cash into the market.

Asked about the possibility of signing a new striker, Marsch told a press conference: “How likely it is, again it’s dependent on a lot of other things and how they play out, what availabilities are.

“We don’t have a surplus of money to go out and spend on a huge transfer.

“We’ve done a good job of evaluating.

“We’re waiting and communicating with clubs to see if there’s flexibility in players’ contracts.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will add any new players to their ranks in the coming days with the window set to slam shut on 1st September.