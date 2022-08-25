West Ham United are close to an agreement with Lyon over Lucas Paqueta after rapid movement in talks between the two parties, it has been claimed in France.

Lyon have turned down two proposals from West Ham for the Brazil international, with the French side setting an asking price of €60m.

It has been suggested in England that the deal is at real risk of not happening, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, there have been rapid developments.

Talks have now moved quickly and the two clubs are close to an agreement, which could reach a total of €60m, including bonus payments.

West Ham are claimed to be doing everything they can to find common ground with Lyon over Paqueta.

There are now, following progress, only a few details which need to be finalised.

Paqueta’s agents are already in London and have been holding talks with West Ham over a personal term package for their client.

The Hammers will now look to quickly push the deal over the line to avoid any other sides making an attempt to hijack the swoop.