Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi wants to return to the Netherlands and is open to signing for PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch giants are looking for cost-effective reinforcements and are also aware that they could lose Cody Gakpo before the transfer window slams shut.

Aston Villa winger El Ghazi has been identified as an option by PSV Eindhoven and, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, he is open to the move.

El Ghazi is aware he faces a season of limited game time if he stays at Villa Park and is looking to return to the Netherlands, but PSV Eindhoven have not reached an agreement with Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old came through the youth set-up at Ajax and played his football in the Netherlands before switching to France with Lille in 2017.

Having fallen out of favour at Villa Park under Steven Gerrard he was loaned to Everton for the second half of last season.

El Ghazi failed to make an impact however as the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation.

PSV Eindhoven were recently knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Scottish side Rangers.