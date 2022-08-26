Brighton have slapped in a bid to land Argentine teenager Facundo Buonanotte from Rosario Central.

The Seagulls are alive to South American talents and their eyes have been drawn to Argentina and Rosario Central’s attacking midfielder Buonanotte.

Buonanotte is just 17 years old, but has shown enough potential to cause Graham Potter’s men to want to secure his services.

And according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, Brighton have slapped in a bid of £3.4m to sign the attacking midfielder from Rosario Central.

If the Argentine club accept then Brighton intend to leave Buonanotte with them until the end of the year.

Buonanotte is due to turn 18 years old in December.

He has already established himself in Rosario Central’s team despite his tender years and has made 22 appearances so far this year.

Buonanotte has been capped by Argentina up to Under-20 level and Brighton will be hoping that their offer is enough to tempt Rosario Central to cash in on the promising midfielder.