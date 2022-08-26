Former Norwich City striker Darren Huckerby has revealed that he is unable to comprehend Alex Neil’s decision to swap Sunderland for Stoke City.

The Scottish manager took the reins at Sunderland last season and steered the club to promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland have Premier League ambitions in their mind and currently sit fifth in Championship table under Neil after a bright start to the new campaign.

However, Neil is set to leave Sunderland to take over at another Championship side in the shape of Stoke, who recently sacked Michael O’Neill.

Huckerby is shocked and expressed his bafflement at the move Neill has decided to make.

The ex-striker is of the opinion that Neil has done a terrific job with the Black Cats and stressed that he is unable to comprehend the Scottish tactician’s decision to leave a massive club like Sunderland.

“Literally can’t get my head around this”, Huckerby wrote on Twitter.

“He’s been there 6 months, done a cracking job.

“Sunderland is a massive club, just back in the Championship.

“Why would Neil want to go or Sunderland let him?

Sunderland are set to face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but Neil is not expected to be at the game as he closes in on the Stoke job.