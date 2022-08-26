Newcastle United and Leicester City could try and tempt Celtic into selling Matt O’Riley in the final days of the transfer window, according to ESPN.

Celtic signed the Dane from MK Dons in January for a fee of £1.5m and his form and underlying numbers have caught the eye of several big names in European football.

The 21-year-old midfielder has quickly become a mainstay in the Celtic side and he is being watched by clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

And there are claims that there could be a late attempt to snare him away from Celtic before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But Newcastle and Leicester are the more likely clubs to make such an effort in the coming days.

The two Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on O’Riley and are considering making an offer soon.

Celtic do not want to sell but there are suggestions that bids between £15m and £20m could tempt them into selling the young midfielder.

However, the Scottish champions believe that his value could rise even further at the end of this season.

Scouts from Wolfsburg and Lille have also watched O’Riley and have been left impressed with his performances.