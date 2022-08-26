Everton are set to go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest for the signature of Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, according to the Evening Standard.

Anthony Gordon is expected to leave Everton for Chelsea for a deal worth up to £60m before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The winger has told Everton that he wants the move and while Frank Lampard has denied that the club have received the £60m bid, the Toffees are already lining up replacements.

The Merseyside club have been looking at several options going into the last days of the window and Anthony has emerged as the target.

It has been claimed that Everton are prepared to make a move for the Bournemouth winger imminently.

Nottingham Forest are also pushing to sign the Cherries winger but Everton are prepared to tussle with the Midlands club for his signature.

A product of the Bournemouth academy, he played a major role in getting them promoted back to the Premier League last season.

He has made two appearances for the Cherries in the ongoing campaign but the club are facing the threat of losing him before the window closes next week.

Lampard has his eyes on Anthony and wants to sign him for Everton as a replacement for Gordon.