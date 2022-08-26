Hearts are set to sign Heracles Almelo star Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on a permanent deal worth €400,000.

Kiomourtzoglou has been with the Dutch club since the summer of 2019 and has over 80 appearances for them under his belt.

The midfielder played 24 times in the Eredivise last season, his season being curtailed by injury in April, and scored two goals.

However, Heracles Almelo were relegated at the end of the season and the midfielder faced a season in the second tier of Dutch football.

Now, however he is set to join Hearts as they have reached an agreement with the Dutch club, according to Sky Deutschland.

The midfielder will join Hearts permanently and the fees the Jambos will pay is €400,000, with the contract running until 2025.

Hearts have made the additions of Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest to their midfield options and now Kiomourtzoglou joins them.

Kiomourtzoglou has nearly 200 appearances at senior level and he will be hoping that he helps Hearts achieve even more than last season.