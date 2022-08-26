Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that he had an honest conversation with Bristol Rovers new boy Luke McCormick and explained that the player felt he could not get behind the Dons’ project.

McCormick joined Wimbledon from Chelsea in the 2021/22 season and made 47 appearances for the club, netting eight goals while assisting nine.

This season the 23-year-old did not feature in a single game for the Dons and signed for Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, with whom he spent the 2020/21 season on loan from Chelsea.

Wimbledon boss Jackson revealed that he had an honest conversation with McCormick regarding his future and underlined that the player saw his future somewhere else.

The Dons boss insisted that he never had any issue with the player but stressed that the 23-year-old felt he could not get behind Jackson’s vision for the club.

“The boy [McCormick] made it clear he didn’t see a future at Wimbledon”, Jackson told the South London Press.

“I’m building a squad of lads and I talk all the time about character – that I need the right people behind what I’m doing.

“He never caused me any issue and we had a civil and honest conversation.

“He just felt he couldn’t get behind what I was doing and saw his future elsewhere.”

McCormick will ply his trade under his former manager Barton this season and will be motivated to feature in the Gas’ League One clash against Shrewsbury on Saturday.