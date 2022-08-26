Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton will sign a new striker before the ongoing window slams shut and insists the club have money to do so regardless of what happens with Anthony Gordon, who is linked with an exit.

The Toffees are on hunt for attacking reinforcements with just over a week left in the transfer window.

While Everton are looking to bring in players to bolster their frontline, they could lose one of their own attackers as Gordon is a transfer target for rivals Chelsea, who are claimed to be looking to sign him for a whopping £60m.

Although Gordon’s sale could add funds to Lampard’s transfer war chest by a significant margin, he has insisted that Everton have enough cash to pursue a move for a new striker, regardless of what happens with the England Under-21s international.

Asked whether Everton have the money to sign a new striker regardless of what happens with Gordon, Lampard told a press conference: “Yes, yes, I do.

“Obviously, things are relative, not saying the number that we have got but we know it is an area we want to improve and we will improve it.

“We will improve it this window by the end of it.”

The Toffees are currently putting Neal Maupay through his medical as they close in on a move for him from Brighton and Lampard has now confirmed that his side will bring in a striker before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“[Everton will sign a new striker] it will happen.”

It has been suggested that Everton are likely to register Maupay in time to make him available for selection against Brentford at the weekend.