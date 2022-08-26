Leeds United are open to loaning out Ian Poveda this summer and Blackpool are now interested in snapping him up, according to The Athletic.

Even though Raphinha left Elland Road, Leeds have added Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson to their ranks, both players capable of playing on the flanks.

Poveda is another winger currently in Jesse Marsch’s squad, but the American does not see him playing a part under him this season.

Leeds are open to the idea of sending Poveda out on loan in a bid to give him regular game time.

And Championship outfit Blackpool have now emerged as potential suitors for him.

The Seasiders are keen on taking the 22-year-old to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan deal.

Blackpool have had a mixed bag of results in the Championship so far this season and see Poveda as a player that can add more of an edge to their frontline.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds agree to loan Poveda to Blackpool, with the window set to slam shut on Thursday.