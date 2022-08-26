David Thompson has urged Liverpool to pursue a deal for Manchester United and Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona as the Spaniards are looking to sell him, while the Reds are in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield.

De Jong has been linked with leaving the Camp Nou throughout this window with Manchester United and Chelsea keen to snap him up, but any move is yet to materialise owing to issues with the player’s deferred wages at Barcelona.

In addition to the Red Devils and the Blues, Liverpool are another club that have not had the best of starts to their Premier League campaign and they have also been linked with interest in midfielders as they are dealing with injuries to several players in that department.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but they are only expected to push to land him next summer.

But former Liverpool star Thompson insists that the Merseyside giants desperately need to add more players to their midfield in the ongoing window and acknowledged that they are unlikely to move for Bellingham now.

Thompson urged Liverpool to look into the possibility of pursuing a deal for De Jong, who Barcelona are looking to sell this summer.

“LFC desperately need a midfielder and won’t pay the huge sums for Bellingham”, Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“Barcelona need to sell De Jong.

“Surely there is some way to make that deal fit in the FSG structure in this window.”

Despite their midfield being shorthanded, Liverpool are tipped to focus on getting their injured players back to fitness instead of signing new stars but it remains to be seen whether they will change their stance in the final few days of the window.