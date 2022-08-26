Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not convinced of a move to Napoli despite the club having Champions League football, according to CBS Sports.

One of the reasons the Portuguese star is adamant about not continuing at Manchester United is thought to be their lack of Champions League football.

Ronaldo has been linked with a spate of clubs having Champions League football, including the likes of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon.

It has been suggested that Napoli are now an option, with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, said to have approached the Serie A club.

Ronaldo himself however is not sold on a move to Naples, even though they have Champions League football on the horizon.

Both Manchester Untied and Napoli are also downplaying links and he looks unlikely to move to the Naples club.

With the end of the window fast approaching, Ronaldo is running out of options of Champions League clubs and might have to settle for playing in the Europa League this season with Manchester United.

While Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that Ronaldo is part of his plans, he has started just one game this season so far out of three.