Newcastle United have not yet ruled out going back in to wrap up the signing of Watford attacker Joao Pedro, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have just forked out almost £60m to sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad and it has been suggested that it has ended their pursuit of Pedro.

Eddie Howe’s side want further additions, but it has been claimed they will focus their efforts on the loan market.

That may not be the case though as another push to land Pedro from Watford has not been ruled out.

Newcastle had offered Watford a fee of £25m with a further £5m in add-ons and the nature of those add-ons were under discussion.

They could yet go back to the table and try to thrash out an agreement to bring Pedro to St James’ Park.

The Brazilian attacker wants to make the move to Newcastle and will be hoping the Magpies go back in for him.

Pedro, 20, has made four appearances in the Championship for Watford so far this season, scoring once.