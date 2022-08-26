Nottingham Forest are still in touch with Lyon for Houssem Aouar, but the Midlands club have work to do to get a deal done, according to ESPN.

Aouar is a target for Nottingham Forest and the club have already worked out terms on a contract with the French midfielder.

Nottingham Forest even offered a fee of €10m to Lyon last week and believed that it was good value for money for a player in the final year of his contract.

However, Lyon felt disrespected by the structure of the deal, which saw Forest proposing to pay the fee over six instalments.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are still in contact and the possibility of Aouar joining Nottingham Forest is not dead.

But the newly-promoted Premier League club have bridges to build with Lyon following their first bid, which annoyed the Lyon hierarchy.

Lyon are looking for a fee of around €15m before agreeing to let the player go before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Aouar is open to the move but are waiting for Nottingham Forest to work out a deal with the French giants.