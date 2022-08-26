Tottenham Hotspur outcast Harry Winks has agreed to a move to Serie A club Sampdoria in the final week of the transfer window, according to Sky Italia.

Winks has not been part of Antonio Conte’s plans and has been training away from the rest of the Tottenham first-team squad.

The midfielder’s representatives and Spurs have been trying to find a new club for him throughout the summer transfer window, with several Premier League clubs linked with being keen.

It emerged this week that Sampdoria are interested in taking him on loan for the season and are in talks with Spurs.

And it has been claimed that Winks has agreed to move to Sampdoria on loan from the north London club.

The midfielder is ready to move to Italy and join Sampdoria in order to rekindle his career in Serie A.

Spurs and the Italian club are now in talks to finalise the terms of the loan agreement for Winks’ move.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham manage to convince Sampdoria to include a purchase clause in the loan agreement.

Winks will travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the loan move once he receives the go-ahead from all parties.