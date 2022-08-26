Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Sunderland’s offer for starlet Edouard Michut, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland are hoping to sign the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder this summer and add him to their midfield options.

Michut is a product of the Parisians’ academy but despite coming up through the youth system it has not led to him becoming a fixture in the first team.

With game-time scant, Sunderland might provide an opportunity for Michut to accumulate minutes on the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain though have shot down a proposal from Sunderland for Michut though, but the two clubs still remain in talks.

Sunderland’s offer to the Parisians for Michut was a fixed fee of €3m plus add-ons as well as a sell-on clause of 30 per cent.

With talks still ongoing, it remains to be seen if Sunderland go in with another bid and what the numbers in that offer are.

Michut played five times for the Paris Saint-Germain senior team last season but has not made the squad so far in any of their three league matches to start the campaign.