West Ham United are in contact with Adnan Januzaj and the player is waiting for them to take a decision on whether they want to push on with a move for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There is less than a week left in the transfer window and West Ham have stepped up efforts to get their final bits of business done before Thursday’s deadline.

The Londoners are closing in on a move for midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, but boss David Moyes is also looking for reinforcements up front.

West Ham are in contact with Belgian winger Januzaj, who Moyes signed when he was in charge of Manchester United.

The 27-year-old is currently available on a free transfer having left Spanish side Real Sociedad following the expiry of his contract.

And Januzaj is now waiting for West Ham to decide whether to hand him a contract offer and take him to the London Stadium.

Moyes also worked with Januzaj at Sunderland, when he played there on loan from the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether Januzaj and Moyes will link up for a third time, this time at the London Stadium.