Portsmouth target Barnet star Ephron Mason-Clarke is set to join the club’s League One rivals Peterborough United, according to the News.

The 23-year-old versatile forward joined National League side Barnet in 2016 and kicked on with his development at the Hive.

So far in the 2022/23 campaign Mason-Clarke has scored two goals in his four outings for Barnet.

The forward has entered the last year of his contract with the Bees and several clubs are interested in his services.

After the departure of Marcus Harness to Ipswich Town, Danny Cowley is keen on adding a final third option to his Pompey squad this summer.

Mason-Clarke featured in a pre-season friendly against Portsmouth this season and he impressed the Pompey boss.

Portsmouth submitted multiple bids for the 23-year-old in the ongoing transfer window but only to see them all rejected by the National League side.

It has been claimed that Pompey’s League One rivals, Peterborough, have agreed a deal with Barnet for Mason-Clarke.

Portsmouth are keen on adding another attacking option before the transfer window ends and have been actively pursuing Cambridge United’s Harvey Knibbs.