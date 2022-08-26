Stoke City have triggered a release clause in Alex Neil’s contract at Sunderland, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Neil was settling in for a season in the Championship with Sunderland, who he led back up to the second tier last term.

Stoke though came calling for the Sunderland boss after sacking Michael O’Neill and he has been unable to resist the lure of a switch to the Potteries.

And it has emerged that Stoke have triggered a release clause in Neil’s contract at the Stadium of Light, leaving Sunderland powerless to prevent his departure.

Neil is now expected to be confirmed as Stoke’s new manager and it could happen before they play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The soon to be former Sunderland boss is expected to be at Ewood Park for the game.

For Neil, the move puts him closer to his Lancashire home.

He will hope to hit the ground running at Stoke and help the Potters put together a tilt at promotion to the Premier League this season.