Sunderland manager Alex Neil is expected to be at Ewood Park on Saturday to watch Stoke City take on Blackburn Rovers, according to The Athletic.

Neil has already agreed to take up the job at Stoke, who sacked Michael O’Neill on Thursday morning.

The situation has developed at a breakneck pace since Friday morning, when he sought permission from Sunderland to talk to Stoke.

An agreement is in place between Neil and Stoke and he is expected to become their new manager in the coming hours.

It has been claimed that Neil will be at Ewood Park tomorrow to watch his new team take on Blackburn.

The Scot spoke to his Sunderland squad on Friday morning and let them know that he is on his way to Stoke.

Neil felt that Sunderland did not back him enough in the transfer market since he got them promoted to the Championship.

Stoke will still have to work out a compensation package with Sunderland, but Neil is now all set to be the new manager at the bet365 Stadium.