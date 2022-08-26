Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Sheffield United to sign highly-rated youngster Will Lankshear, beating off competition from Brentford, according to Sky Sports.

The young striker joined the Championship side following his release from Arsenal’s academy in January last year and wasted little time in shining for the Bramall Lane outfit.

After working mostly with Sheffield United’s Under-18 team, scoring goals regularly for them, Lankshear was handed chances with the Under-23s.

Sheffield United have not been able to hold on to the rapidly improving striker and he is now set to step up to a Premier League side.

Tottenham are the side who have won the race and will add Lankshear to their ranks.

Brentford had been in the running to secure a move but the Lilywhites managed to push them out of the race with a £2m deal.

Lankshear is now set to join Tottenham’s academy where he will continue with his progress.

Tottenham will pay Sheffield United a guaranteed £1m now, which will be complemented with another £1m in performance-related bonuses.