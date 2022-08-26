West Ham United have agreed a fee for Lyon’s attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are readying a five-year contract for the Brazil international, according to talkSPORT.

Paqueta is a versatile operator, having turned out in attacking midfield, led the line as well as played on the right side of midfield for the French giants.

West Ham are in the market for an attacking midfielder and were also trying to sign Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken this summer, but believe Paqueta ticks all their boxes.

The Hammers had a second bid worth €50m rejected recently but have finally come to an agreement with Lyon on a fee of €60m for the Brazilian.

Paqueta made 44 appearances in all competitions for Les Gones during the 2021/22 season, scoring eleven goals and laying on seven assists.

The Hammers and Lyon faced off in the Europa League quarter-finals last season, with David Moyes’ side prevailing via a thumping win at the Groupama Stadium.

West Ham managed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa Conference League but are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League while Lyon did not qualify for any continental competition.

Currently sitting at the foot of the Premier League table, David Moyes’ side will look to bring in fresh attacking impetus in the form of the 24-year-old.

Paqueta, who was also a target for Newcastle United earlier this summer, will be looking to make Tite’s Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar.