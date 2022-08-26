Wolverhampton Wanderers are tipped to be closing in on a move for Metz star Boubacar Traore, having slapped in an offer for the midfielder.

Wolves are in the market for reinforcements in midfield although they have already bolstered their ranks with record signing Matheus Nunes.

The Midlands club have been scouring the market for a midfielder and have zeroed in on Traore, who plays for Ligue 2 club Metz.

Wolves made an approach for the Malian in January but no move materialised for him then.

However, according to French outlet Football365.fr, the Premier League outfit are closer than ever before to sealing a deal for Traore, having submitted a bid for him.

Metz are seeking a fee in the €10m range for their midfielder and Wolves’ offer is likely to match their demands.

Traore has played the full 90 minutes in each of Metz’s last three Ligue 2 games but is now edging closer to having top flight football on his agenda.

The 21-year-old is known for being a versatile player in the middle of the park and has represented Mali at Under-23s level.