Club Brugge are intensifying efforts to beat Leeds United to the signature of FC Zurich attacker Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto, an Italy international despite being just 18 years old, is a wanted man this summer and could move on from Zurich before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Leeds are interested in signing Gnonto, with Jesse Marsch having gone on record to confirm the Whites rate him highly, but have so far been unable to agree a fee for his services.

They are in the process of going back for the attacker, but Club Brugge are looking to beat them to it.

The Belgian champions have had fresh contact in recent hours with Zurich over Gnonto, according to Sky Italia.

Club Brugge are looking to find an agreement with Zurich to take the teenager to Belgium to continue his development.

They can offer Gnonto the chance to play in the Champions League, with Club Brugge in Group B, along with Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto.

Zurich were looking for €10m for Gnonto earlier this summer, but are now claimed to be willing to accept €8m.