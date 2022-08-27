Norwegian giants Rosenborg have confirmed that Bryan Fiabema has snubbed the chance to sign for them on a permanent basis in favour of heading back to Chelsea.

Fiabema has been on loan at Rosenborg from Chelsea, collecting regular game time to continue his development.

The Blues talent grabbed two goals in 14 games for Rosenborg, and did enough to cause the Norwegians to want to keep hold of him on a permanent basis.

Rosenborg managed to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Fiabema, but the striker has snubbed the move, with his time at the club now over as a result.

The Norwegian side’s sporting director Micke Dorsin said in a club statement: “We really wanted to have Bryan with us further.

“We agreed with Chelsea, but were unable to find a solution with Bryan.

“He is thus returning to Chelsea.”

The 19-year-old has yet to represent Chelsea at first team level, but has turned out for the club up to their Under-21s.

Fiabema, a Norway Under-19 international, will now be looking to force himself back into the picture at Stamford Bridge following his departure from Rosenborg.