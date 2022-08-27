Everton are in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Idrissa Gueye and negotiations are moving in a positive direction, with the Toffees hoping to get a deal over the line.

Frank Lampard’s side are looking to add to their midfield options before Thursday’s transfer deadline and have zeroed in on one of their former players in Gueye as a potential replacement.

Gueye left Goodison Park for PSG in the summer of 2019 but is keen on leaving the Parc des Princes this summer.

Everton have agreed on personal terms with the player but are struggling to secure his signature as they want to sign him for free but are yet to see eye to eye on a deal with PSG.

As it stands, Les Parisiens want Everton to a pay a fee for him, but it has been claimed that they are open to sanctioning his move to his other suitors in the likes of Sporting Lisbon or FC Porto free of charge.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, talks between Everton and PSG over Gueye are in full flow and are progressing in the right direction.

Everton view their last round of talks with the French giants for Gueye as being positive and are now hoping a move for him could be completed before next week’s transfer deadline.

The Merseyside giants are also in talks with Manchester United over a move for James Garner while are open to seeing the likes of Allan and Andre Gomes leave the club.