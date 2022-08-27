Everton target Serhou Guirassy is not against joining Belgian giants Club Brugge this season, but still prefers to wait for an offer to arrive from the Premier League.

The Toffees have bolstered their attacking department by roping in Neal Maupay from Brighton, but they are tipped to try to bring in one more attacker.

Everton have the likes of Southampton man Che Adams, Watford’s Joao Pedro and Chelsea’s Armando Broja on their radar, while they have also identified Rennes man Guirassy as a potential signing.

The Toffees have held talks with Rennes over a move for Guirassy, who the club are open to letting go this season for the right price.

But Everton are facing competition for the 26-year-old’s signature as Belgian outfit Club Brugge are also keen on him.

And according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Guirassy is not opposed to the idea of joining the Jupiler Pro League side this summer, although his preference is still a move to the Premier League.

The Rennes star is aware that a move to the English top flight would allow him to pocket a bigger salary than Belgium and is waiting for offers from the Premier League.

Rennes are yet to receive any bids from clubs in the Premier League, while they are seeking a fee in the €10m range for him and also want to include a sell-on clause in any deal they sanction for his exit.