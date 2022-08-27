Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is growing on the Reds after a poor start to the season which has seen just two points collected from three games and defeat suffered at rivals Manchester United.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of players out through injury, including Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Bournemouth arrive at Anfield on the back of defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal, though they did squeeze past Norwich City on penalties in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Virgil van Dijk partners Joe Gomez in the heart of defence.

Midfield sees Liverpool field Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the line.

Klopp has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Fabio Carvalho and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg