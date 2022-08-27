Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott is of the view that Alex Neil has done a brilliant job at the Black Cats, but insisted that the Scottish tactician never looked happy at the Stadium of Light.

Neil took over the reins of Sunderland in February and led them back to the Championship from League One.

The Black Cats have started the new campaign brightly as they adjust to life in the second tier, and they currently sit fifth in the league, three points behind table-toppers Sheffield United.

Following the dismissal of Michael O’Neill, Championship rivals Stoke City approached the Sunderland manager and Neil is set to leave to fill the managerial vacancy at the Potters.

Ex-Sunderland star Elliott is of the opinion that the Scot has done a phenomenal job with Sunderland and stressed that without Neil the Black Cats would still be in League One this season.

Elliott insists that despite Neil’s brilliant performance with the Black Cats, the Scot never looked happy at Sunderland and is confident that the 41-year-old will do great with Stoke.

“Alex Neil has done a phenomenal job at #SAFC and the club would 100 per cent be still in League 1 if he didn’t come in”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“However, if you actually analyse his time here you’d have to say the happiest he looked at the SOL was at the Elton John Concert!

“I think he will do well at Stoke too.”

Stoke City have triggered a release clause in Neil’s contract with Sunderland which means the Scot will not be on the touchline for the the club’s game against Norwich City.