Leeds United starlet Jack Jenkins has revealed that his former Yorkshire team-mate Robbie Gotts told him good things about Salford City, who he has joined on loan.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has moved out on his first spell away from the Premier League club, joining the League Two side on a season-long loan deal.

By moving to the Neil Wood-managed outfit, Jenkins joined the likes of Gotts, who also wore the Salford City shirt while on loan from Leeds.

While giving an insight into his conversation with the current Barrow man, Jenkins revealed that the 22-year-old had only good things to say about the club and the fans.

“He thought it was a very good move for me”, Jenkins told Salford City’s official website.

“He messaged me before and he’s had nothing but great things to say about the fans, the team, so going off that it made me want to come even more.”

Jenkins further took time to disclose that the move had been in the pipeline for some time and as soon as it was given the go-ahead by both clubs he had no hesitation in joining.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get started, it’s a club with ambition and I’m delighted to be here.

“The move was boiling around the last week or so and as soon as I had the go-ahead I wanted to be here.”

Jenkins has represented Leeds at senior level, with his only appearance in a Whites shirt coming in the FA Cup against Crawley Town.

He has also been on the bench for the Whites in a number of Premier League matches.