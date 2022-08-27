Leeds United are gearing up to slap in an improved bid for young FC Zurich hitman Willy Gnonto, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Whites are in the market for a new striker as first choice hitman Patrick Bamford is again dealing with injury issues, something which kept him on the sidelines for the majority of last term.

Although the Whites do not have a surplus of funds to make a huge signing, their recruitment department are still looking to rope in a player that fits their profile and budget.

Leeds have identified Zurich marksman Gnonto as a potential recruit and slapped in a bid worth €5m for him, but saw the Swiss knock back their offer.

Zurich are seeking at least €8m for Gnonto, which is lower than the €10m they were initially asking for him.

And Leeds are now preparing to test the Swiss Super League side’s resolve again by going in with an improved offer for Gnonto.

In addition to Leeds, Gnonto has also attracted interest from his homeland in the shape of Serie A side Monza.

It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire giants can get a deal over the line for Gnonto before Thursday’s transfer deadline.