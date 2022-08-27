Leicester City are looking for Wesley Fofana’s replacement in the ongoing transfer window but have not discussed Manchester United’s Harry Maguire as an option, according to CBS Sports.

The Foxes have agreed a deal in the region of €82.5m with Chelsea to sell Fofana, following a lengthy pursuit from the Blues.

Leicester are actively looking for options in the ongoing transfer window to replace the French defender, but the clock is ticking.

Manchester United began this season with two back-to-back defeats, and Maguire was in the starting line-up in both games.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire to the bench in their 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday and the player was again on the bench for today’s game against Southampton.

It has been suggested that Leicester are considering a possible return for Manchester United defender Maguire.

But it has been claimed that Brendan Rodgers’ side have not discussed Maguire as a potential replacement for Fofana.

Ten Hag insisted that Maguire is in his long-term plans and Manchester United are insisting that Maguire is not for sale.