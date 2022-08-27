Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United as he looks to move to Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag wants another goalkeeper to compete with David de Gea and Manchester United are making moves to land Dubravka from Newcastle.

The goalkeeper has been dislodged at Newcastle by summer signing Nick Pope and is looking to move on from St James’ Park.

Now Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United as he does his part to get ready for the move.

The shot-stopper is now waiting for Newcastle to agree a deal with Manchester United to allow him to go to Old Trafford.

Manchester United want Dubravka on an initial loan, with a £5m option to sign him permanently at the end of it.

Newcastle though would rather offload Dubravka permanently and are looking for Manchester United to sign him.

The custodian made 26 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process, as the Magpies avoided relegation.