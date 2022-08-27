Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over a deal for Renan Lodi and are now in discussing terms on a contract with his representatives.

The Tricky Trees have been extremely busy in terms of their recruitment this summer with supremo Evangelos Marinakis splashing the cash to give his team the best possible of surviving in the top flight this season.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is keen on further bolstering his backline before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday and has more full-backs and centre-backs on his wish list.

The Nottinghamshire giants have identified Atletico Madrid defender Lodi as potential signing with the Spaniards open to letting him go.

Lodi is keen on a move to the City Ground and Forest have been locked in talks with the Rojiblancos as they look to get a deal over the line for him.

And according to ESPN Brasil, Atletico Madrid have agreed to loan Lodi to Nottingham Forest for this season.

The Premier League new boys are now in talks with Lodi’s entourage over the details of a contract that would see him link up with Cooper this season.

Nottingham Forest will hope to agree on personal terms with Lodi as soon as possible and book him a medical as they look to add his name to the long list of new faces at the City Ground.