Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Brighton on the south coast.

Marsch’s men have enjoyed a positive start to the new season and thrashed Chelsea 3-0 last weekend before progressing in the EFL Cup in midweek with a 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Leeds will be looking to continue their momentum away at Brighton this afternoon, but they have never won at the Seagulls’ Amex home in eight attempts.

The Whites have also failed to score at Brighton in six of their last eight games.

Illan Meslier starts in goal for Leeds this afternoon while a back four of Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk is selected.

Midfield sees Marsch trust in Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, while Jack Harrison and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

If Marsch needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Adam Forshaw and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Kristensen, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood