Everton star James Tarkowski has lavished praise on Anthony Gordon for not being affected by the speculation surrounding his future at the club, after he helped the Toffees to a draw at Brentford.

Gordon has told Everton that he wants to leave and Chelsea are in talks to sign the winger for a deal worth £60m.

Frank Lampard has continued to pick him in the team and he scored in Everton’s 1-1 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium today.

Tarkowski stressed that the winger has been a class act amidst all the speculation over his future at the club ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The Everton defender insisted that he loves being Gordon’s team-mate despite all the rumours and he showed at Brentford just why it is that the big clubs want him.

Tarkowski told Sky Sports post match: “He has been different class.

“All the paper talk and all the speculation, to be fair he just cracks on.

“Whatever comes will happen, but I love having him on my team.

“There is a reason why teams are after him.”

Everton do not want to lose the winger but Chelsea are confident that they will get a deal done to sign him before next Thursday’s deadline; Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on developments.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon will be at the club when Everton visit Leeds United on Tuesday night.