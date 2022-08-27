Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers were celebrating earlier this week when they booked their spot in the group stage of the Champions League and now have a series of mouth-watering games to look forward to.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will not want the focus on league matters lost though and Rangers will be eyeing all three points against Ross County.

The Gers were held to a draw in their last league outing and as a result are now two points behind Celtic after just four games played.

In goal this afternoon for Rangers is Jon McLaughlin, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson partners James Sands in the centre of defence.

Midfield sees Van Bronckhorst select Malik Tillman and John Lundstram, while Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

The Rangers boss has options available if changes need to be made, including Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Tillman, Lundstram, Lawrence, Wright, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McGregor, Yilmaz, Jack, Davis, Matondo, Sakala, Arfield, King, Devine