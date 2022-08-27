Sunderland made a counteroffer to Alex Neil to keep him at the club once Stoke City came in for him, according to The Athletic.

Neil shocked Sunderland on Friday morning when he sought permission to hold talks with Stoke, who sacked Michael O’Neill the previous morning.

Since then, the story unfolded rapidly as the Scot informed his shocked squad that he would be taking up the offer from Stoke.

The Potters triggered a release clause in his contract, which left Sunderland with few options but they did make a last-ditch attempt to keep him.

It has been claimed that the Black Cats made a counteroffer to Neil once they were aware that Stoke wanted him.

However, the 41-year-old had already made up his mind about becoming the new manager at the bet365 Stadium.

Neil is set to double or treble his wages at Stoke and Sunderland were not going to compete with that.

He is set to be at Ewood Park today to watch Stoke take on Blackburn, while his Sunderland side will take on Norwich without a manager in place.